Attempted blowtorch burglary; ‘They are kicking us when we are down’

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A would-be thief tried to break into an optical store by using a blowtorch in San Francisco.

San Francisco Optics by Alexander Daas on Chestnut Street was targeted on Sunday Feb. 28 around 6 a.m.

Store surveillance video shows the moment the glass cracked. The owner, Alex Feldman, says the suspect was not successful because the glass was heavily reinforced.

This is the third time burglars targeted the family-owned store since the pandemic began.

“They are kicking us when we are down — to do this on top of everything else,” said Feldman. “We kept everybody employed and we need to be able to cover those bills with no business, but now we’re getting hit with these extra expenses.”

Feldman says it has cost him about $10,000 to repair the damage from all three incidents.

He added that he is reluctant to report the incidents to insurance for fear of being dropped, or having to pay increased premiums.

Burglaries across San Francisco are up nearly 60% since the beginning of 2021, compared to the same period last year. In the Northern district, which includes the Marina, burglaries are up more than 90%.

