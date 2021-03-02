Wig shop burglarized; $50K in merchandise stolen

Health

Portland, Oregon (KPTV) — A wig shop was burglarized in northeast Portland, and it’s not the first time the owner has dealt with a crime like this.

Police responded to an alarm at The Wig Gallery near Northeast 84th Avenue and Halsey Street at 2 a.m. Monday.

Two glass doors were smashed and 26 wigs were stolen. Officers searched the store, but no suspects were found.

The Wig Gallery was burglarized early Monday morning in northeast Portland. (KPTV)

Owner Debbie Petrie told FOX 12 the burglar was probably in and out of the store within two minutes.

“It looks like they cherry-picked, so someone knew what they were doing,” Petrie said.

Human hair wigs were among those stolen, and Petrie said those wigs can sell for $5,000 each. In all, Petrie said $50,000 in merchandise was taken during the burglary.

The Wig Gallery is by appointment only, and the wigs are mostly sold to people who have medical issues, including cancer, brain trauma and severe burns.

Petrie said she moved her shop to this location a few years ago, after previous burglaries in another area of town.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

