POLICE: Juveniles shot while breaking into man’s vehicle at Waffle House

Atlanta (WGCL) — Police say two juveniles were shot by a 32-year-old customer of a Waffle House restaurant late Monday night as they were allegedly trying to break into his vehicle.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the location on Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the shooter, Bryant D. Mayner, 32, was eating inside the restaurant when he saw his vehicle being broken into. He ran outside and began firing shots, striking both juveniles in their legs. They took off running and were apprehended a short time later by officers in the area of Flat Shoals Rd. SE and Fayetteville Rd. SE.

The two juveniles, who have not been identified, were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. They’ve both been charged with entering an auto. Mayner, who fired the shots, who also has not

