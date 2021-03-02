‘It’s just unacceptable’: Racial slurs hurled at fishermen

Health

STUART, Florida (WFOR) — A group of men was caught on camera yelling racial slurs and other vulgarity at a group of fishermen near Stuart.

Shannon Bustamante said last Thursday he was out on the water with some friends who are commercial fishermen. Bustamante has a fishing YouTube channel and was getting some footage with them.

One of the shipmates was African American, who asked not to be named.

As seen in the video, a boat called “Amanda V” came bounding toward them, accusing them of coming too close to them.

“Here comes this guy who just wanted a bone to pick with us, anyways,” Bustamante said. “He pulls up, and you just see his true colors come out.”

What came next was a slew of insults and vulgar racial slurs.

“It’s horrible,” Bustamante said. “Saying those things, making threats, circling around the boat, it’s just unacceptable.”

Based on the video it is difficult to tell who said what, or if all three men were using bad language.

From that boat, you can hear one say “I am going to break your (expletive) legs.”

You can also hear from that boat: “Shut your (expletive) (racial slur) mouth.”

“They were waiting for the reason to come up and try to bully them,” Bustamante said. “So that’s when they came up saying ‘hey you sped by me.’ But nothing warrants someone coming up to you and saying what they said in the video.”

Bustamante said they also yelled things like “You have no right to be here. Take that boy back to town.”

The video has circulated and, as of Monday night, has more than 10 thousand views on YouTube.

Bustamonte said the fishing community is like a family, and his goal in sharing this video was to show that this won’t be tolerated out on the water, or anywhere.

CBS 4 heard back from one of the people on the Amanda V boat. He claims he was not the one who used the bad language. He declined our request for an interview.

