Metro Atlanta mayor announces possible third round battle with cancer

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta mayor announced he may be battling a third round of cancer.

Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary made the announcement during a city council retreat over the weekend.

The mayor said that he is seeking further treatments and medical opinions and will know more later this week.

Mayor Lary returned from his second cancer battle in January, two months ahead of his scheduled time.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Stonecrest, during a November 2020 meeting, the mayor received approval from the council for medically excused absences from council meetings until March 2021.

During the mayor’s comments at the retreat, he urged city councilmembers to move forward in the selection process of hiring a city manager.

While at the retreat, the mayor reportedly said, “To you all who have a choice of words that I use, I apologize. I just want us to be the best city that we can be. I may have to go out for a third cancer surgery. So, when I use the words you better pick someone [for city manager] and we have to grow up or mature up, it’s because I may not be here.”

A spokesperson noted the mayor used his words out of a sense of urgency and not out of disrespect.

