Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 12:48 pm

Man allegedly flashes pellet gun with laser sight during road rage incident

Click here for updates on this story

    Medford, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Stoneham man was arrested after he allegedly flashed a pellet gun with a laser sight at another driver during a road rage confrontation.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, a woman said she was exiting Interstate 93 South on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary in Medford when a man tried to merge in front of her.

The man brandished what appeared to be a handgun.

A pellet gun used during a Medford road rage incident. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Massachusetts State Police located the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Patrick Ingemi, moments later on Main Street.

Troopers found a pellet gun that looked like an authentic weapon.

Ingemi was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Thursday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content