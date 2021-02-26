Skip to Content
As American adults await vaccine, when will kids be vaccinated?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Millions of Americans adults are still awaiting their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a process that will likely take the next several months to be completed.

After that, however, children under 18 will become eligible for the vaccine.

Although that is not close to happening at this point in late February, questions are already emerging: When will kids begin to get vaccinated? Will the U.S. achieve herd immunity before or after that point? What safety measures will schools put in place with vaccinated adults, but unvaccinated students?

Two South Coast infectious disease experts will weigh in on that topic Friday. Tune in to NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 at 5 & 6 p.m. for the story.

