Hawaii restaurants hopeful as they move to Tier 3

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Many restaurants across O’ahu may now welcome more customers as the city began the first day of Tier 3 in its reopening strategy Thursday.

Limits on capacity have been lifted and parties may now be capped at 10 people instead of five.

Charles Wakeman, owner of Butcher and Bird in Kaka’ako, hopes the new rules will help boost business and expand staff.

“We’re looking to may be pick up a part time position here and there, we’re kind of being cautious at the moment, we are moving forward but we’re definitely keeping our nose to the grindstone,” Wakeman said.

“It’s nice to see some appreciation form leadership, you know, this was earned by the people in this community and we’ve put in hard work and people are respectful here and they’ve been doing what they’re supposed to so it’s nice to enjoy this reward.”

Restaurants must continue to socially distance parties by 6 feet and last call for alcohol remains at 9:30 p.m. Some restaurant owners argue the limit on the hours they may serve alcohol is delaying their financial recovery.

