Urban League of Greater Kansas City unveils social justice bus

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — The Urban League of Greater Kansas City and KCATA will unveil its Racial Equity and Social Justice Bus to Commemorate Black History and the Urban League’s 100-Year Civil Rights Legacy.

The news conference is at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Urban League Parking Lot.

The Urban League commemorative bus wrap, which was designed by a team of associates at Barkley, features bold, positive statements calling for unity, equity, and justice.

“The bus design is striking, and the messages are compelling,” said Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. “We hope that those who ride this bus and those who see it as it travels across Kansas City will be inspired and motivated to play an active role in bridging Kansas City’s racial divide. We are delighted to partner with KCATA to have this bus roll out at this time. It is a great way to commemorate Black History Month and the Urban League Legacy. ”

“RideKC has become a leader in social equity and inclusion. Our routes connect people of all backgrounds and economic conditions to affordable housing, healthcare, education and employment,” said KCATA President and CEO Robbie Makinen. “It’s those four pillars of transit that led to the zero-fare initiative which gives a hand up to people who have been economically disadvantaged. Today we join with the Urban League to not just put a new bus on the street, but to use that vehicle to promote real change in people’s lives.”

In addition to serving routes across Kansas City, the bus will be used to transport seniors to vaccination sites throughout the community, and it may be used to take voters to the polls during the April Earnings Tax election.

