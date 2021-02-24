Teen boy charged with stabbing younger brother, sister multiple times at elementary school playground

Health

Hatfield Township, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed his younger siblings multiple times at an elementary school playground Monday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. The Lansdale teen has been arrested and charged in the stabbing.

Police were called to Oak Park Elementary School at Squirrel Lane and Pine Street in Hatfield Township around 5:20 p.m., when a mother reported her two children had been stabbed by her other son.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was stabbed 15 times throughout his torso, head and hands. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he underwent surgery and is currently in critical but stable condition.

A 9-year-old girl was also stabbed multiple times in the head. She was treated for lacerations to her scalp and was released.

Officers recovered the knife allegedly used by the suspect, as well as surveillance video from the school which captured the entire attack.

The video showed the teen running away from the scene. He was later taken into custody at a nearby residence.

He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related charges. A preliminary hearing is set for March 9.

