High-speed chase suspect arrested after overnight manhunt

Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma (KOCO ) — A man was taken into custody after a manhunt involving multiple agencies overnight in Pottawatomie County.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary call in Nicoma Park led to a high-speed chase.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect to crash on I-40 near Arena Road in Pottawatomie County.

The suspect ran off, but authorities said they were able to identify him because he left his phone behind.

After more than an hour searching, authorities found and arrested the suspect, later identified as Braxton Parham.

