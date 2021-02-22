National Guard to deliver water to Charleston

Health

CHARLESTON, Arkansas (KFSM) — According to Franklin County Emergency Management (FCEM), the Arkansas National Guard will deliver a water hippo to Charleston sometime after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 22) to help Mill Town/Washburn Public Water Authority (MTWPWA) customers who are in need of drinking water.

The water supply to MTWPWA is temporarily off due to an emergency with their water supplier.

To receive state support, Franklin County verbally declared a disaster as of 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 22) and submitted a request to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for a 2,000-gallon water hippo.

MTWPWA customers who are in need of drinking water for their residence will need to bring their own containers.

A Franklin County Justice of the Peace will also be on hand to assist.

The location for water distribution will be in the parking lot next to 4240 West Eucal Rd. by the Franklin County EMS station.

FCEM is asking everyone to avoid parking near the bay doors of the building to allow EMS units to leave and re-enter the station as needed for emergencies.

Mill Town/ Washburn Public Water Works has extra help coming in from Texarkana to assist with repairs in south Franklin County, according to FCEM.

