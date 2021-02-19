Deputies release body cam video of women dressed as ‘grannies’ to get vaccine

Health

Orlando (WESH) — Orange County health officials say two women dressed up as elderly women and went to a vaccine distribution site in an effort to get vaccinated.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the two women showed up Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.

Pino said the women were wearing bonnets and gloves. He also said the women had already received their first doses, so it appears their efforts were successful the first time around.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time. I don’t know how they escaped for the first time, but they came vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, and they were probably in their 20s,” Pino said.

Officials say the women were actually 44 and 34 years old.

The county has been running the site and doing about 2,500 appointments a day vaccinating people 65 and over.

Pino said that some fire rescue workers who were helping screen and check in the people coming for vaccines noticed something fishy and Pino said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

The women were not charged, but were cited for trespassing. Pino said they’re looking into whether there is some loophole in their process that let the women get the first shot, or if they had help from someone on the inside.

Pino said it is not the first time someone has tried to buck the system to get a shot. He said another man who was not 65 showed up trying to use his elderly father’s ID.

Pino said they’ve stepped up security at the convention center, including adding more cameras, to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

