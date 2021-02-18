Victims identified after home destroyed by fire

Health

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA ) — Two people are dead following a Wednesday house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue in Mobile.

Neighbors tell FOX10 News the victims of the fire are Tony Lewis and Leila Lewis, grandparents of local rap artist HoneyKomb Brazy.

HoneyKomb Brazy posted a picture of his grandparents on Instagram.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said the house was a total loss and the fire so intense it melted the siding to a neighboring house.

Later in the evening, Mobile Fire-Rescue said they found the two victims. The Mobile Police Department is investigating the deaths.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.