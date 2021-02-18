Police: 3 teenagers arrested after stealing vehicle, hitting squad car and running from officers

Health

Davenport, Iowa (WQAD) — Davenport police arrested three teenagers early Thursday morning after they reportedly drove a stolen vehicle from Rock Island across Centennial Bridge, crashed into a squad car and ran from officers.

Just before 3:20 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021, the Davenport Police Department was alerted of a stolen vehicle from Rock Island, Illinois crossing over Centennial Bridge into Davenport, Iowa.

Officers spotted, then lost the vehicle in the area of 46th Street and Marquette Street, a statement from the department said. Police were able to follow tire tracks in the snow to Ripley Street and Colony Drive.

The stolen vehicle, traveling westbound on Colony Drive, ran a stop sign and hit a squad car in the Ripley Street intersection, the statement said.

Three people then ran from the vehicle.

Two were arrested after a short chase and the third suspect was found hiding under a vehicle near the crash site.

A 17-year-old boy and girl and a 15-year-old boy are being charged with theft and interference.

The two boys were treated for exposure to the weather before being taken to a juvenile detention center.

The girl was released to a guardian.

The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

