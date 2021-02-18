One arrested after injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run

Health

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KFSM ) — One person has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a person riding an inner tube severely injured in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Police, Victor Pedro Domingo was arrested after the hit-and-run accident Wednesday (Feb. 17) afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of N 45 and N J Streets around 3 p.m.

Police say Domingo admitted to driving the dark blue Chevrolet Malibu that struck 33-year-old Juan Antonio Castillo, who was being pulled on an inner tube by his father driving a van with the tube attached by a rope.

The Malibu, driven by Domingo, was determined to be traveling too fast for conditions as it came through the intersection, according to police. Breath tests were administered to both drivers in the incident but neither individual is suspected of being intoxicated.

Castillo was transported to a hospital outside of our area with life-threatening injuries. At the time of this release, he remains in critical condition.

Domingo was booked on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, no driver’s license, and too fast for conditions. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond per the Sebastian County Prosecutor’s Office.

