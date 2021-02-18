Marian Regional Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccine to Santa Barbara County members 65 and older

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Santa Barbara County Public Health, is pleased to be offering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Santa Barbara County community members 65 and older.

Hospital administrators say with a population of nearly 40,000 people 65 and older eligible for the vaccine within the county, Marian is grateful to have the opportunity to begin vaccinating this new tier.

