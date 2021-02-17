Help name the newest penguin at the Saint Louis Zoo

Health

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The Saint Louis Zoo needs your help naming their newest penguin!

On Dec. 11, 2020 a female southern rockhopper penguin hatched at the Penguin & Puffin Coast, the first for the zoo in 11 years! Bird keepers have picked four potential names for the chick and need your help deciding which one to call her. The names in the running are: Pebbles, Opal, Luna and Lumi. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on March 2.

The chick was placed in an artificial incubator at the Bird House after her parents, Star and Rocky, had past difficulty successfully incubating eggs on their own. Keepers at the zoo monitored the chick’s progress and took X-rays to ensure she was positioned correctly for hatching.

According to the zoo, when the penguin first broke through her shell, she was carefully placed inside the nest of another pair of southern rockhopper penguins who were nesting in a safer location than her biological parents. The chick hatched two days later, and her foster parents eagerly fed her around the clock.

The chick will grow up in the same habitat as her biological parents. Zoo officials said they hope Star and Rocky will one day be able to successfully produce and rear their own chicks.

Visit the site below to cast your vote for the penguin’s name and learn more about her backstory.

stlzoo.org/animals/abouttheanimals/birds/penguins/rockhopperpenguin/name-our-baby-rockhopper-penguin

