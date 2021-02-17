Donut shop delivers goodies to first responders and line crews working on storm damage

Health

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — As line crews continue to work around the clock to restore power, communities are doing what they can to show support for them.

There was a very special delivery Wednesday morning at a fire station in Marion County for crews headed out on another long day of keeping people safe.

Mindy Kaur owns The Donut Hole shop in Stayton. When power came back on at her store, they started giving out donuts and coffee to show support for any first responder or lineman who came in.

Kaur says the work could be overwhelming for them.

“What’s stopping them from saying, ‘I give up, we’re never going to catch up on this.’ This gives them hope to keep going and work faster and harder. Everybody needs a little – somebody to cheer them on,” Kaur told FOX 12.

On Wednesday morning, Kaur made several deliveries starting with hundreds of linemen and flaggers for Pacific Power.

The operations manager there says the support from the community has been fantastic.

“Just amazing by the people out restoring power and amazing support from all the community, moving branches on the roads and on the streets and driveways. Just everyone stepping up to help everyone get back power,” said Milton Buker, operations manager with Pacific Power.

Thanks to community support that helps pay for the donuts, Kaur also made deliveries to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and several fire stations.

“We appreciate all of it. You know, our crews are out 24/7 and they need food to eat and other supplies while they’re here away from their home,” Marion County Fire Deputy Chief Ron Lee said.

Power crews are making big progress with outages in Marion County. They went from 80,000 out at the beginning of the storm to about 6,000 Wednesday morning.

But with so much damage and new problems popping up, they ask people to be patient and aware.

“I encourage people to be safe. Look for those downed lines. Stay away. Call us. Make sure we know about it. Stay warm and do the best you can,” Buker said.

Pacific Power has about 500 employees and contractors currently working to restore power.

