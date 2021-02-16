Store employee accused of recording coworkers in the bathroom

Health

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A store worker in Southington is accused of taking photos of his fellow employees while they were in a bathroom.

Joy Recio, 40, of Bristol, was charged with three counts of voyeurism with malice and three counts of second-degree breach of peace.

According to police, an employee at the Target store in town reported finding a small motion-activated camera in the employee bathroom. The report said the camera was aimed at the toilet.

Officers said they reviewed video from the camera, which led them to identifying Recio as the suspect.

Recio was described as a Target employee who worked there for more than three years. His managers called him a “good employee.”

The employee who reported finding the camera said the reason the camera was discovered was because it had become unstuck from a wall and fell to the floor.

Officers interviewed Recio, who admitted to owning the camera. However, he refused to provide any other details.

He was taken to Southington Police Headquarters, where he was charged.

Recio was held on a court-set bond of $25,000 and first faced a judge on Feb. 11 in New Britain.

