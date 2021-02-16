Sheriff: 6 people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning at home

Health

Gladstone, Oregon (KPTV) — Multiple people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Gladstone Tuesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 600 block of East Fairfield Street at about 5:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, six adults were being treated. Four patients were being transported to local hospitals and two were evaluated on scene.

The sheriff’s office said the carbon monoxide poisoning was due to a generator in an enclosed area that is attached to the home.

Gladstone Fire tweeted a photo of the generator, which was indoors.

No further information has been released at this time.

