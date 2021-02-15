You can still spread COVID-19 after getting vaccine: What you should know

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccination, timing is critical.

Doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective at preventing any sort of clinical disease, particularly severe illness and hospitalizations.

However, as Robertson explains, some people who have been vaccinated can still contract and transmit COVID-19 even if they received both doses of the vaccine.

Someone who was vaccinated could also carry the disease without any significant clinical symptoms.

Another important point to keep in mind about the vaccine is that it can take up to two weeks until it becomes effective.

Doctors will explain how this makes it all the more important to continue following health protocols on NewsChannel 12.