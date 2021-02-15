Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 1:50 pm

Elementary teacher takes students back in time

Click here for updates on this story

    ARDEN, NC (WLOS) — An Avery’s Creek Elementary School teacher is using virtual science lessons to take her students back in time.

Linda McDonald is teaching her students about a time when dinosaurs walked the earth 230 million years ago. The giant creatures dominated the land for 160 million years.

Scientists first uncovered dinosaur bones in the 1800s — a lesson McDonald said captured the students’ imaginations.

“So, even though dinosaurs lived millions and millions of years ago, we just found out about them, like, a 100 years ago,” the fourth-grade teacher said. “Isn’t that amazing?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content