Snow causing treacherous conditions in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Snow fell steadily in Northeast Portland on Friday, leaving neighborhoods blanketed in snow and creating treacherous conditions on city streets.

Plow and salt trucks could be seen regularly throughout the day, trying to remove and melt the snow that had already fallen, but it was a pitched battle in which nature seemed to have a decisive advantage.

Despite the hazardous conditions, Madison Hubbell and Eduardo Diaz ventured out to play in the snow with their dog. Diaz found himself struggling with the slick roads, and had to park his car and catch a ride with Hubbell.

“His wheels were just spinning going up a hill, so he had to do a little turn-around and go downhill,” said Hubbell.

Both the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation are tasked with clearing snow from the city’s roads. ODOT is responsible for state roads like 82nd Avenue, which is also State Highway 213, and Southeast Powell Blvd., which is also Highway 26. PBOT takes care of other city streets.

