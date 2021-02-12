Homeland security investigating counterfeit N95 mask operation

Health

Click here for updates on this story

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a counterfeit N95 mask operation.

Fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.

The 3M company is considered the gold standard for N95 masks.

The company’s website has tips on how to spot fakes – including tips on what to look for on the packaging and quality control.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.