High School students evacuated due to gas leak in school gym

Health

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGDALE, AR (KFSM) — According to Springdale school leaders, Central Junior High students were evacuated from the building due to a gas leak.

Students were evacuated around 3:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) and school let out at 4 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

Police say a gas leak was found in the gym area but the school has shut it off at this time.

Officials say they evacuated the students as a safety precaution.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.