Deputies find mother, 1-year-old son dead inside home

Portland, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of a mother and her 1-year-old son.

According to the sheriff’s office, a probation officer notified them to respond to a home on Butler Road on Tuesday for a “medical emergency.”

When responding, deputies found 32-year-old Tiffany Spears and 1-year-old Nicholas Crowder dead inside. Deputies said a 3-year-old was also found inside the home and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary results from the medical examiner didn’t reveal an apparent cause of death. Still, officials are waiting for further testing that could take several weeks.

The sheriff’s office said detectives found evidence indicating that drugs could be a contributing factor.

Investigators are now working to find information to create a timeline of events to determine when the last known contact was made with Spears.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the sheriff’s office at 615-442-1849.

