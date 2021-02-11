Woman charged with 196 total counts of animal neglect after 107 cats are removed from her home, PSPCA says

Health

Lititz, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A 44-year-old Lancaster County woman is facing nearly 200 counts of animal neglect after more than 100 cats found suffering from various health ailments were removed from her home, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Jaime Grow, of the 1100 block of Pine Hill Road in Lititz, was charged Tuesday with nine misdemeanor counts of animal neglect and 187 summary counts of animal neglect after a total of 107 cats were removed from her home in June 2020.

The animals were found to be suffering from respiratory and ear infections, dental diseases, malnourishment, matted fur, and dehydration, according to the veterinarians who examined them.

At least one cat had to be euthanized after it was found to be blind and “mentally inappropriate,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Society Police Officer Jennifer Nields.

Another cat had emergency surgery due to a uterine infection, according to the affidavit.

According to the complaint, the SPCA began investigating Grow on June 10, 2020, after receiving an anonymous complaint that she was hoarding animals at her home.

Nields made two unsuccessful attempts to contact Grow at her home, and on both visits observed multiple cats that appeared to be suffering from ocular or respiratory health problems or exhibiting other signs of neglect, the complaint states.

On the second visit, conducted June 12, Nields observed 15-20 cats sitting in the home when the window curtains were moved by cats jumping up and down from the window sill, the complaint states.

The SPCA served a search warrant at Grow’s home on June 16. Nields said the home had a “foul odor” and visible signs of dirt or fecal matter covering the walls. The carpet appeared to be stained with cat urine, and at least two cats were found with litters of kittens in Grow’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Two dead kittens were found in the bedroom as well, Nields said in the complaint.

Multiple cats were found with matted fur, bloody or green nasal discharges, eye ailments, malnutrition, dehydration, upper respiratory infections, and other signs of health issues or neglect, the complaint said.

All of the cats had “dirty, malodorous haircoats,” the complaint states.

After the cats were removed from the home, they were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA headquarters for examination by veterinarians, the complaint states.

Charges against Grow were filed Tuesday. She faces a preliminary hearing before Judge Edward A. Tobin on March 16, according to court records.

