State trooper, three others charged with illegal gambling, prostitution

Health

Click here for updates on this story

Mayfield, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A state trooper in Lackawanna County is one of four people charged with illegal gambling and prostitution.

Investigators say Trooper Robert Covington, 45, of Olyphant, is a co-owner of Sinners Swing Gentleman’s Club in Mayfield.

State police say a year and a half investigation revealed the club was being used for illegal gambling, prostitution, and money laundering.

Covington is currently suspended without pay from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Co-owner David Klem, 38; club manager Michael Ball, 48; and club employee Deanna Tallo, 31, were also charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.