Realistic-looking porcelain tiger spotted along side of highway

Montgomery County, Maryland (WJZ) — If you were driving on I-270 recently and saw a white tiger, no, you’re not crazy.

It was made of porcelain, but that didn’t stop it from startling some drivers.

Police in Montgomery County say on Saturday morning, they received a call from a driver who reported seeing the tiger near Montrose Road.

Montgomery County Police officer Daniels strapped the tiger into his back seat and brought it to the station.

How and why the tiger ended up there is still a mystery, but Daniels said you can see slight damage on its face. He guessed the tiger fell off a truck.

So far, no one has called to claim it, but not to worry, he has since been adopted by the station and now has a new perch where police say he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic.

