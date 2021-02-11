Skip to Content
Over a dozen vehicles involved in fatal, fiery crash

    Cobb County, Georgia (WGCL) — A fatal accident involving over a dozen vehicles caused all lanes of Interstate 75 to shutdown in Cobb County Thursday.

The major accident happened near Big Shanty Road on I-75 northbound.

The northbound lanes of I-75 will be shut down for at least 6 hours, police reported.

Authorities have not yet released the number of injuries in this incident.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates as more details become available.

