Police: Man gets stuck on side of building after allegedly stealing 8 pints of ice cream from NYC business

    NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A suspected ice cream thief went to unexpected heights to make a getaway in East Harlem on Tuesday.

Photos show a man hanging onto the side of a building.

The man allegedly stole eight pints of Haagen-Dazs ice cream from a local business.

NYPD 23rd Precinct tweeted a picture of the man, saying:

After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn’t go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem. Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety.

Officers were able to get him to safety.

No word on any charges.

