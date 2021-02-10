Skip to Content
Juvenile arrested after leading police chase in stolen car

    Mobile, Alabama (WALA) — On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 10:39 a.m., police saw a stolen vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road and initiated a traffic stop.

According to MPD, once officers flashed their lights and siren, the suspect sped off and a pursuit ensued.

The police chase ended eastbound on Springhill Avenue near Bishop Lane when the suspect crashed into a vehicle.

MPD states the driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect was a juvenile and was taken into custody.

