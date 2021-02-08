Quilters guild thanks health care workers

Health

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Health care workers at one mountain hospital received handmade thank yous from local quilters.

Members of the Western North Carolina Quilters Guild filled the lobby of Transylvania Regional Hospital with more than 140 handmade pillows, wall quilts and quilt mats as part of the guild’s Heart of A Hero Project.

The quilters invited hospital employees to pick out the item they liked best.

The quilters started the project as a show of appreciation for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We stepped up, just as everybody else that works in the hospital to take care of our patient and our families through unprecedented time and when a sweet token of appreciation like this, it just goes a long way to know that we are appreciated for what we do,” said Danielle Osteen, a registered nurse at Transylvania Regional Hospital.

The guild meets monthly by Zoom to make plans to donate quilts to local charitable organizations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.