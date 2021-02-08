Police seeking suspect in heinous sexual assault at senior living complex

Health

Click here for updates on this story

MCDONOUGH, Georgia (WGCL) — McDonough Police say a suspect went to a local senior living complex, checked for unlocked doors, then sexually assaulted a woman in her home.

Ring security footage released by the department shows what officers call a suspect scouting for a victim Friday night at the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living.

“He was going around basically shaking handles to see whose door was unlocked,” said Sincere Brown.

Brown says the video shows he went to her mom’s front door too.

“It’s disgusting and this is a young gentleman going around trying to open doors to assault older women. It’s disgusting.”

Brown told CBS46 News that her mom’s front door was locked, thankfully, but the fear is still there for her mom who does not want to leave the apartment now.

“We’re even thinking about getting her some firearms to protect her because she’s vulnerable,” adding, “she doesn’t have any kind of balance, barely able to walk without her cart.”

It’s why Brown believes this crime is even worse, the suspect targeted folks like her mom, the most vulnerable and most elderly. The daughter explained the seniors living here already face daily challenges like walking, driving, or just moving.

“That’s her main thing, that if it were her, she would not be able to get away because she’s incapacitated,” Brown added.

Many Heritage neighbors told CBS46 News the complex front gate often remains open, allowing any car or person to enter.

They feel there are very few security measures and that the assault only adds to their worries.

Brown explained they don’t know how the victim will move forward but much of this community is praying for her and praying the police find the criminal.

“I’m going to stay with [mom] for a little while and think about our next steps on keeping her safe,” Brown added.

Police reported the suspect casually walked out of the apartment after the assault. If you recognize him, call McDonough Police 404-577-TIPS.

CBS46 News is working to learn if the property management for Heritage will add any new security measures to help ease neighbors’ concerns.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.