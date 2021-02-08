Family speaks on fallen officer’s legacy

Health

DEMING, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was shot and killed on the line of duty on Thursday in Deming.

For the first time since his passing, his family is talking about the impact he made during his short 28 years on Earth.

“Darian Jarrott was born in Silver City to John and Gloria Jarrott. He was raised in Lordsburg,” said David Tarango, his uncle and fellow NMSP officer.

The family of Officer Jarrott said he was a lifelong New Mexican. He served his community until his last breath.

“Our family remembers Darian as a happy outgoing, lovable, person,” Tarango said.

He added that Jarrott loved others wholeheartedly.

“Darian Jarrott was an amazing man. He was an amazing son, uncle, father and police officer,” said Gabriella Jarrott, whom Jarrott shared two kids with. “He wore his dad cape loud and proud. And would do anything for his children just to hear them laugh or to see them smile.”

She said he loved being a police officer, but his favorite job was being a father.

“He told me how at the end of his work day, his favorite thing was opening up that door and having his kids run to his legs to give him big hugs and welcome him home after a long day. His children have lost their best friend,” Gabriella Jarrott said.

He’s gone too soon, but his impact lives on.

“Darian was honored to be a part of this special New Mexico State Police family,” Tarango said.

“He will always be in [his children’s] hearts. Loving them in ways that they cannot see but I know that they will feel,” Gabriella Jarrott said.

