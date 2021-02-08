Crash victim’s wife angered over Police response at horrific accident scene

Health

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Angry and grief-stricken, the wife of crash victim Sheria Musoyaka has taken to social media to lash out at San Francisco police over their response at the scene of a deadly multiple-vehicle crash near Lake Merced.

Sheria Musoyaka was the pedestrian killed in an 8-car crash Thursday. He was a Kenyan immigrant and Dartmouth graduate, his wife and their young son had just moved to the Bay Area and lived in the neighborhood.

Musoyaka had gone for his morning jog along Lake Merced and when he didn’t come home, his wife Hannah Ege began to worry and went to try to find him. She came upon the horrific crash scene and heard a pedestrian had been killed.

“I was at the crash scene for over two hours. I had his ID, his credit card, my ID,” she posted on her Facebook page. “Theo (the couple’s 3-year-old son) sat in the back of the car. The police won’t give me any information and told me to ‘go check the hospitals in the area.’”

“Over six hours after his death I finally got confirmation it was him. He had a second ID on him. The officers on the scene had already identified him and knew I was his wife. They refused to give me details, told me they didn’t even know which hospital the victims had been sent to.”

“When I was finally informed of his death, they said that he had been identified right away. The officers on the scene knew who he was and I was his wife. They refused to give me info. Six hours. With my son. ALONE in a new state and city we just moved to. They told me nothing and let me find out on my own.”

The driver who allegedly triggered the crash — Jerry Lyons — was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter among other charges. Police said that Lyons had been driving a 2003 Ford Explorer which was reported stolen in San Jose.

Lyons has a long history with law enforcement. He has been arrested at least 7 other times – 6 of those in San Mateo County for misdemeanor offenses.

“He has not been to court on any of them. My office has charged each one of them. They are separate cases, they are in the system and he has appearance dates because on misdemeanors, during the pandemic, no one is getting booked into the jail,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told KPIX5.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.