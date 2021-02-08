2 killed in wreck; driver arrested

Health

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — The driver of a car that crashed on State Route 316 near Lawrenceville early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of two passengers, is facing vehicular homicide charges.

Christian Velasquez, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu east on the highway when it ran off the road and hit an overhead sign post and a guardrail near Sugarloaf Parkway just before 6 a.m., Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said.

The vehicle rolled after it hit the post and guardrail, causing two passengers to die at the scene.

“Investigators from the department’s Accident Investigation Unit also responded to the scene and took over the crash investigation,” Flynn said.

Velasquez, whose residency information is not listed in jail records, was taken to a local hospital. After he was released, however, he was arrested on the two counts of homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by police.

