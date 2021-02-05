Missouri man charged in Capitol riot

Health

St. Louis (KMOV ) — Federal agents and local law enforcement officers on Thursday were seen at the home of a Lake St. Louis man believed to have taken part in the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on January 6.

News 4 first reported about the man – seen in photos and videos inside the Capitol wearing a Blues hat – in January.

The man has been identified as Paul Scott Westover, 52, and he appeared in an initial arraignment Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he is charged with obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricting building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business and disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings.

One charge is a felony and the other three are misdemeanors.

Federal authorities were seen outside of his home on Thursday. News 4 crews saw FBI agents carrying boxes out of his house.

A review of his social media shows pictures of him in a very similar Blues hat and numerous posts claiming there was election fraud. However, there are no posts we could find of him inside the capitol. News 4’s Lauren Trager called him when we first reported on the case in January. He said at that time he’s “not going to say anything about that” and hung up the phone.

A Sullivan, Missouri woman is facing five federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Westover is seen in a photo next to Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri. She’s facing five federal charges for her role at the riot. She’s seen in the photo holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken nameplate.

Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes. To view the FBI’s photos of suspects at the Capitol on Jan. 6, visit fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.

