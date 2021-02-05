Skip to Content
Authorities searching for owner of dog who bit a person in North Carolina

    Asheville, North Carolina (WLOS) — Animal Control is searching for the owner of a dog after a reported dog bite in front of the CVS store along Merrimon Avenue.

Authorities say on Monday, Feb. 1, at around 8 p.m. Asheville Animal Control received a report of a dog bit.

The victim, who received a minor injury, reported that she noticed the dog tied up outside the pharmacy. She said she approached the dog and was bitten.

The dog is described as an adult, lab/pit bull type and brown in color. The owner is a white female with curly light brown hair in her mid-30s.

Animal Control is trying to identify the owner and the dog that was with her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Animal Control at 828-259-5872.

