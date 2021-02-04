Mystery crash: Car plunges off highway in California; No victims found

Health

Click here for updates on this story

San Mateo, California (KPIX) — A car traveling along Highway 92 in San Mateo County just west of Skyline Blvd. plunged through a guardrail and down a hillside, but emergency crews found no sign of any victims, except for footprints leading away from the crash site.

Cal Fire posted images of the crash site on social media, saying the broken guard rail was noticed and called in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash was on the eastbound lane of Highway 92 and Cal Fire said there were footprints up the hillside.

In another unusual twist to the incident, the car was found directly on top of another car that had crashed and was abandoned in the same location a year earlier, Cal Fire said.

Traffic was flowing normally along Highway 92 at the location. The California Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation of the crash, Cal Fire said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.