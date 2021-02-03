Narcotics team seizes more meth in 2021 than previous three years combined

Health

Flint, Michigan (WNEM) — A Michigan State Police Narcotics team by the name of STING (Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Team) has seized more meth in the month of January than 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

STING is a multijurisdictional task force covering Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda Counties ran by MSP.

From 2006 to 2014 the “one pot” meth became popular according to STING. When purchasing on the street, it was sold in one-gram increments. STING saw this product become more popular from 2010 to 2014 with it being uncommon to see more than five grams.

In January 2021, STING seized the largest amount with eight cases adding up to 459.5 grams. The quantities seized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 all added up to 442.2 grams in 118 cases according to STING.

