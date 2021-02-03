Dog lost in Louisiana crash last month has been found

Health

Grand Cane, Louisiana (KTBS) — A happy update in DeSoto Parish. A dog that was lost last month when her owner crashed his 18-wheeler has been found.

Doll the pit bull was captured in a trap Monday night at a home near a restaurant in Logansport, DeSoto Animal Services said in a social media post.

“All the hard work, persistence, dedication and tears have been worth it,” the post states.

Doll was lost early on the morning of Jan. 14 when her truck driver owner crashed his rig near on U.S. Highway 84 near Natural Gas Road. The driver was flown from the scene to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of what was later determined to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

His companion, Doll, a white pit, escaped from the accident scene into the wooded area near the crash site. DeSoto Animal Services initially tracked her for 5 miles before losing her trail.

Volunteers rallied to assist in the search. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office put up its drone, too. Several possible sightings were reported.

In the meantime, DeSoto animal control officer Katie Davis visited with Doll’s owner the day after his accident to get more information about his missing traveling companion. With his permission, the nurses provided some of the man’s clothing and sheets with his scent to put in live traps in the hope of drawing out Doll.

Her owner expressed appreciation for the community’s support in helping to find Doll. Realizing even he was lucky to be alive after crashing his tractor-trailer, he also still held out hope all of the interest in finding Doll would be worth it.

Fast forward and Doll was seen eating off someone’s porch on Monday, DeSoto Animal Services Director Connie Philipp said.

“That person called us. We went out and set a live trap. Within two hours we had her safely,” Philipp said.

Other than being scared, she is doing well and is unharmed.

What is expected to be a tear-filled happy reunion between Doll and her owner will take place Wednesday morning at the animal services facility in Grand Cane.

