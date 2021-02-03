Alabama Senate Committee moves to allow home delivery of distilled spirits

Health

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WALA) — The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday passed SB 126, a bill to allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase.

Senator J.T. Waggoner introduced the bill in the Senate, and a companion bill, HB 229, was introduced in the House by Representative Gil Isbell.

“The ease of home delivery – especially during a pandemic – provides added convenience for Alabama consumers and additional revenue for the state,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “As consumers social distance during the pandemic, home delivery provides a responsible option for adults to order distilled spirits. We applaud Senator Waggoner and Representative Isbell for introducing these bills and look forward to seeing home delivery of distilled spirits move through the Alabama Legislature.”

Home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons.

The spirits industry is dedicated to responsible alcohol service and consumption and stands ready to assist Alabama in maintaining public safety while modernizing practices with home delivery.

