Neighbors believe more people involved in murder of 21-year-old Bradley Nall, three already charged

Health

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Two days after 21-year-old Bradley Nall was shot and killed just outside of his family home, three people have now been charged in his death.

Monday night 23-year-old Demarcus Reynolds joined 18-year-old Mary Cheyenne Butler and 19-year-old Selena Grace Tisdale in metro jail.

All three are charged with felony murder in Nall’s slaying, but it’s not clear if any of the three suspects actually pulled the trigger.

Neighbors say it appears even more people were involved in the crime,

According to one neighbor, a ring camera captured the eerie sound of five rapid gunshots, a 30 second pause and then another single shot.

Another neighbor heard that too and says in-between the final shot he heard a loud thud, which he says was the victim’s car crashing into a fence.

The neighbor who’s camera recorded it all, telling FOX10’s Marella Porter that it also captured the haunting voice of a man, who the neighbor believes said something to Nall before the final shot.

Neighbors believe Nall was in his car parked outside of his house when the first round of shots was fired.

Shattered glass covered the street after his windows were blown out.

The car rolled through an adjacent lawn before crashing the fence.

Neighbors say after the shots were fired a red car was seen speeding off and shortly after two people could be seen running down the street after the car.

We’ve asked MPD if any of three suspects are accused of shooting Nall, but we haven’t gotten an answer.

Alabama’s felony murder law says a person can be charged with murder if they are participating in a felony crime that results in death, whether or not that person actually pulled the trigger.

All three suspects are expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.