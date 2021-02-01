Skip to Content
2 accused of threatening restaurant staff with firearms during dispute over takeout order

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged two individuals after they say threats were made during a dispute over takeout food.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) has charged and arrested two people who are accused of threatening staff at Ay Caramba with firearms after an argument about a takeout order.

APD says no one was injured in the incident.

George Christian Anagnostopoulos, 22, of Asheville, was released on a $2,500 secured bond. Officials say he has been charged with:

Going armed to the terror of the public
Carrying a concealed weapon
Open container of alcohol in vehicle

West McCaskill Hunter, 22, of Asheville, was released on a $5,000 secured bond. Officials say he has been charged with:

Assault by pointing a gun (3 counts)
Going armed to the terror of the public
Carrying a concealed weapon
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

No other details have been released at this time.

