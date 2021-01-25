Skip to Content
After suffering through tragedies, West Side mom surprised with new car

    Chicago, Illinois (WBBM) — It was an amazing day Sunday for a single mom of four from Chicago’s West Side.

Iashiskala Sims suffered a miscarriage days after her car was stolen last year.

On Sunday morning, she got the surprise of a lifetime in the form of a new car.

Sims thought she was one of four finalists in a contest to win a new vehicle.

She was told she had to be interviewed at Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago.

But after the “interview,” Sims learned the car – all wrapped in a red bow – was meant for her all along.

It was donated by a Chicago businessman.

