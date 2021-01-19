‘Extremist-driven’ text and email messages circulating in a metro Atlanta county

Health

Click here for updates on this story

Gwinnett County, GA (WGCL) — Gwinnett County officials are on alert after a series of “extremist-driven” text messages and emails began circulating throughout the county.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office did not release a copy of the text or email messages to CBS46, however, a sheriff spokesperson noted the department is working with other agencies to investigate the potential “extremist-driven and riotous activity” messages.

A sheriff spokesperson said the messages were vague and claimed that there would be some type of “unruly behavior” in Gwinnett County, and the messages went on to state someone inside of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office wrote the messages.

The spokesperson said the allegations claiming someone from the sheriff’s office authored the message is false and not credible.

In a statement released Monday, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said, “Our office has been made aware of communications circulating via text messages and email regarding extremist activities”. The communications do not represent the intel or briefings associated with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office.”

A Gwinnett County Sheriff spokesperson confirmed Gwinnett County officials have safety measures in place in the event of unruly or dangerous acts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.