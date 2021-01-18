Vitalant gets busy during annual MLK National Day of Service blood drive

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It's a busy day at Vitalant in Santa Maria.

As NewsChannel partners with Vitalant for the annual MLK National Day of Service blood drive on Monday, blood donors are coming in throughout the day to give blood.

Vitalant has seen a drop in blood donations due to less blood drives held.

More than 14,000 Vitalant blood drives throughout the country have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

This represents about 363,000 of uncollected donations.

Monday's blood drives are being held at Vitalant locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Venture.