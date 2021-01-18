Cops find WW2-era Army documents among stolen items at hotel

Health

KANSAS CITY (KCTV KSMO) — The Kansas City Police Department would like your help in reuniting a family with Army documents they found at a vacant hotel.

The police department said that officers were at a vacant motel Saturday morning on a property investigation.

There, they found documents from 1942 among stolen items.

The KCPD says they belong to Army Sergeant Carl A. Wolfe, who served at Fort Riley in 1942.

If you have any information, contact Central Patrol police officer Getman at 816-234-5510.

